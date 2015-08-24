Pippa Middleton was in St. Barts this weekend, flaunting her flawless bikini body.

The 31-year-old showed off her toned legs and washboard abs in a tiny, brightly colored bikini while on vacation with her family.

Pippa drew all the attention as she frolicked on the beach, and was snapped looking super fit while hanging out on a pontoon in the crystal clear waters off the coast of the tropical locale.

Between her strong stomach, chiseled arms, and slender legs, the fitness enthusiast simply looked amazing.

The source tells ET that Pippa, her parents Carole and Michael, her brother James and her ex-boyfriend James Matthews, all hung out while staying at the luxurious five-star resort Eden Roc -- which happens to be owned by her ex's family.

According to a source, her ex offered Pippa and her parents a generous discount on the fancy digs. You can't argue with generous discounts!

The group enjoyed their own villa, had a private pool, and dined at some of the fanciest restaurants. What else would you expect from the sister of royalty?

Pippa knows how to have a fun time!