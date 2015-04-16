Pippa Middleton has found herself on PETA’s bad side after revealing she’s eaten whale meat. The London office of the outspoken animal-rights organization slammed Middleton in a scathing statement after she blogged about eating the giant mammal.

In a recent column for the Daily Telegraph, the younger sister of Kate Middleton reflected on a time she tried smoked, uncooked whale carpaccio during a trip to Norway. In the post, she recalled the whale tasted something like “smoked salmon.”

In a statement to Gossip Cop, Elisa Allen, the associate director of PETA U.K. said, “Pippa is not known for common sense or compassion, but it still beggars belief that anyone, let alone someone from a country like ours, where whale meat has long been banned, could be oblivious to the uproar over Norway’s slaughter of these gentle giants.”

The statement continued, “Does [Pippa] think or read? What’s next, a panda steak or elephant canapé? These whales are harpooned and bled to death before they’re gutted. If Pippa is looking for culinary experience, some of the best high-end vegan food – recently named by Forbes magazine as a top food trend — can be found in Norway, and it’s good for the heart, an organ Pippa seem to lack.”

Middleton was also criticized by the Whale And Dolphin Conservation, which tracks the deaths of whales and dolphins. The organization wrote on it website that “it might have been better for Pippa to take a whale trip in Norway.”