Pitbull is no longer giving Donald Trump any business.

The 34-year-old Cuban rapper gave his thoughts on Trump's controversial comments about Mexican immigrants during his recent appearance on Fusion's America With Jorge Ramos, and insisted that the 69-year-old businessman is not actually ignorant.

"Donald Trump doesn't become Donald Trump by being ignorant," Pitbull explained. "He may have a big ego -- we've all known that for years. What I think is that he found a button that he likes, and he sees that he got people mad and hot and he's gonna keep pushing it."

That being said, he can no longer stay in Trump's hotels or play in his casinos.

"Due to what's been said, I wouldn't be able to," he said. "I can't, just for the simple fact that you're talking about a culture that I ride, I die for. This culture is the only reason I'm having this conversation right now."

But the "Timber" rapper took it one step further during his acceptance speech for winning Top Urban Artist at the Premios Juventad Awards, presented by Univision, on Thursday night, calling out Trump pretty bluntly.

"Watch out for El Chapo," he said in Spanish, referring to Joaquin Guzman, the fugitive Mexican drug lord who escaped from a maximum-security jail last weekend.

"Donald Trump cannot be president!" he also said, calling on other presidential candidates such as Hillary Clinton, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio to step their games up.

ET caught up with the former Apprentice star earlier this month, who explained his controversial comments that caused NBC to dump him.

"I don't have a racist bone in my body," Trump said. "The fact that I want a strong border and the fact that I don't want illegal immigrants pouring into this country, that doesn't make me a racist, it means I love this country and I want to save this country."