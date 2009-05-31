LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The animated action comedy "Up" is soaring in its first weekend at theaters.

According to distributor Walt Disney, the film from Pixar Animation pulled in $68.2 million.

That's the third-best opening weekend for a Pixar animated film, just behind the $70 million debuts for "Finding Nemo" and "The Incredibles." "Up" came in about $5 million ahead of Pixar's "WALL-E" last summer.

Factoring in higher admission prices, some other early Pixar movies such as "Toy Story 2" and "Monsters, Inc." also sold more tickets than "Up" over their first weekends.

Critics gave glowing reviews to "Up," the story of a lonely widower who ties helium balloons to his house and flies off on a South American adventure.