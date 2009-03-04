The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" doesn't start for another few days, but rumors are circulating that one celebrity hoofer may already be out -- and a former "Girl Next Door" may be taking her place.



Us magazine reports that Holly Madison, the Playboy Playmate, ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner and star of E!'s "The Girls Next Door," is set to join the ABC dance competition, which begins a new season on Monday (March 9). The network isn't commenting.



Madison would most likely take the place of singer-songwriter Jewel, who wrote on her blog last week that she's been slowed by tendonitis in her knees -- a result of rehearsing for the show with partner Dmitry Chaplin. Jewel's husband, rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, is also a contestant this season.



Along with fellow Hef girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, the 30-year-old Madison starred in "The Girls Next Door" from 2005 until last month. The three women have all moved out of the Playboy Mansion and gone their separate ways; Hef has reloaded with a new set of girlfriends and will keep filming the show.



A number of "Dancing with the Stars" participants -- both celebs and their pro partners -- have been injured during the show's run. Most have been minor (sprained ankles are pretty common), although Olympian Misty May-Treanor had to withdraw last year after tearing her Achilles tendon last fall.