That's a gorgeous LBD!

After making history as the first plus-sized model to be featured in an ad for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue — although the magazine actually ended up featuring a full-figured model of their own -- Ashley Graham showed up to a Sports Illustrated party in a sexy black skin-tight dress.

And since this was a swimsuit party after all, Graham wasn't shy about breaking out the cleavage.

WATCH: Plus-Sized Model Ashley Graham Rocks Tiny Bikini in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Ad

The following evening, the 27-year-old model changed it up for the amfAR New York Gala in a one-shoulder gown that perfectly hugged her figure.

Graham wears a size 14, and was featured in the new swimsuitsforall campaign, which aims to help women of all sizes feel sexy and confident in a swimsuit.

NEWS: Robyn Lawley Is the Real First Plus-Size Model in 'Sports Illustrated'

The model has spoken out about the media embracing curves, writing in The Edit, that "It doesn't matter if you're a size 2 or 22 as long as you're taking care of your body, working out, and telling yourself, 'I love you' instead of taking in the negativity of beauty standards."