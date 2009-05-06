NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police were investigating Wednesday claims by a fashion designer who says actor Kiefer Sutherland head-butted him at a SoHo nightclub. Jack McCollough, of the Proenza Schouler fashion house, reported the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday and says he was cut on his face. McCollough claimed Sutherland, star of Fox television's "24," attacked him after an argument at the club, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. The official said detectives are planning to interview Sutherland, and possibly actress Brooke Shields, who may have witnessed the incident. No arrests have been made. Calls to representatives for Sutherland, McCollough and Shields weren't immediately returned. Sutherland was released from a Glendale, Calif., jail last year after serving 48 days on a drunken driving charge. He had pleaded no contest to driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. He was sentenced to 30 days, as well as 18 days for violating probation in a 2004 drunken driving arrest.