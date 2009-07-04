Potter star Rupert Grint recovering from swine flu
LONDON (AP) -- The agent for "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint says the actor is recovering from a mild case of swine flu.
Grint plays the boy wizard's best friend Ron Weasley in the hit film franchise.
Christian Hodell of Hamilton Hodell management said Saturday that Grint took a few days away from the set of the latest film, but has now been able to return to work.
