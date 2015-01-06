Now this is a prank war we can get behind.

It's Ellen vs. Portia in the battle of the embarrassing workout videos - and Portia has the upper hand!

Portia De Rossi took revenge into her own hands after wife Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a video of her getting her sweat on to a classic Jane Fonda workout tape.

Shots fired! Portia delivered on her promise on Monday by posting a sneaky video of Ellen mid-workout on the treadmill, singing along to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk."

Something tells us this battle is far from over. Ellen re-tweeted the embarrassing video and suggested that something a little more risqué might be on the way.