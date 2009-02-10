NEW YORK (AP) -- The new Obama administration is being covered by a press corps markedly different from what it was just a few years ago.

There are far fewer reporters working for general interest publications like newspapers and TV networks, while many more are working in specialized publications, according to a report by the Project for Excellence in Journalism. These publications cover narrow topics, often with expensive subscription prices.

The report says Washington also has many more foreign reporters covering the U.S. from their perspective; for example, the Arab news channel Al-Jazeera has nearly the same number of journalists working in the capital as CBS News.