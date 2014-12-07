The royals have landed! Prince William and Duchess Kate arrived in New York City on Sunday evening, Dec. 7, for their highly-anticipated visit to the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew into JFK Airport in Queens, after which they were driven to the Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan.

The couple was greeted in New York City by hundreds of fans gathered behind barricades in approximately 38 degree weather. William and the expectant Kate, who left Prince George back in London, stopped for a few photos before entering the hotel. They will later attend a Royal Foundation fundraising dinner.

The visit has been generating huge buzz throughout the city, and even the Empire State Building was ready to welcome the prince and princess. The site’s official Twitter account tweeted upon their arrival, “We welcome Their #Royal Highnesses The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge by sparkling in red, white & blue. #RoyalVisitUSA.”

On Monday, Dec. 8, Kate will spend time in Harlem with Chirlane McCray, wife of New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, with the ladies visiting Northside Center for Child Development. Prince William will make a brief trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Obama, before both tend to more royal duties in Manhattan, including a meeting with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. At night, they attend a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, is expected to include a visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, along with other activities, culminating in William and Kate’s attendance at the University of St. Andrews’ 600th anniversary dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in celebration of their alma mater.