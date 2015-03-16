Prince Harry is leaving the army. The royal’s retirement after 10 years in the British service was announced on Monday by Kensington Palace.

“After a decade of service, moving on from the army has been a really tough decision,” Prince Harry, a captain, says in a statement. “I consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the chance to do some very challenging jobs and have met many fantastic people in the process.”

Prince Harry continues, “From learning the hard way to stay onside with my Colour Sergeant at [military academy] Sandhurst, to the incredible people I served with during two tours in Afghanistan – the experiences I have had over the last 10 years will stay with me for the rest of my life. For that I will always be hugely grateful.”

“Inevitably most good things come to an end and I am at a crossroads in my military career,” says Prince Harry. “Luckily for me, I will continue to wear the uniform and mix with fellow servicemen and women for the rest of my life, helping where I can, and making sure the next few Invictus Games are as amazing as the last.”

Prince Harry’s time in the army, which includes two tours in Afghanistan, will officially end in June, after he spends four weeks with the Australian Defense Force. Fourth in line to the throne, Prince Harry admits he’s unsure what work he will do in the future aside from charity efforts. “While I am finishing one part of my life, I am getting straight into a new chapter. I am really looking forward to it,” he says. What do you think of the news?