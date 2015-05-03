The civil unrest in Baltimore has had a deep impact in the minds and lives of people across the country. Now, iconic musician Prince is sharing his feels on the struggle in the troubled city with a new song.

The celebrated singer is working on a track that will be a "tribute to all of the people of the city of Baltimore," according to the artist's rep, who spoke with Billboard.

While no concrete details have been released regarding a release date for the song -- which was recorded at Paisley Park earlier this week -- the track will reportedly address the death of Freddie Gray, as well as the controversial deaths of many other young black men through America in recent years.

Prince also released artwork for the song.

In Baltimore, six police officers now face criminal charges, including one second-degree murder charge, in the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray while in police custody.

In the wake of Gray's death, peaceful protests against police corruption and brutality were organized, but multiple factors caused many areas of the troubled city to descend into rioting and chaos.

Unrest in the city resulted in over 200 arrests, a reported 144 vehicle fires, 15 structural fires, and at least 15 injured officers.

Prince is one of many celebrities to come out and share their feelings about the situation in Baltimore. On Friday, Beyonce took to Instagram to spread the word about the NAACP's efforts to help rebuild the city.

In December, the nation was rocked when a grand jury in New York decided not to indict an NYPD officer who put Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, in an apparent chokehold. Garner died during the confrontation. Many stars spoke out in response to the grand jury's decision.

