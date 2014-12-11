Prince William was so moved by one Brooklyn man’s spoken-word performance on Tuesday that the future king of England gave the 22-year-old his phone number, offering to help him turn his act into a full-scale show. Steven Prescod received personal congratulations at the New York youth center The Door from Prince William after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the young man dramatically recount his difficult upbringing.

During his emotional performance, Prescod recalled being born to a 15-year-old mother and how his father went to jail a year after his birth. Prescod also rapped about how he was arrested for robbery when he was just 16 years old and served time at New York’s Rikers Island. When he was released, Prescod discovered a theatre program that helped him change his life around.

William said he found Prescod’s story “inspirational” and spoke about the possibility of bringing the one-man show to London. Prescod appeared on the “Today Show” on Thursday and he discussed meeting the royal. “I was just so surprised, because his reaction, it was so breathtaking,” said Prescod. “He said he would love to give me his contact information. I was like, ‘Really? You want to give me your contact information?’ And he said yes.”

Prescod hopes to have a full script ready to perform in January. “I would love to get this show up and continue pursuing my acting, and I want to send this message around the world, because I feel that kids really need to see this,” he said.