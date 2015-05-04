The name game is over!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter! The princess' name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The official announcement came straight from Kensington Palace on Monday, reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Charlotte was born on May 2 at 8:34 a.m. and weighted in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. This past Wednesday, the royal couple spent their fourth anniversary preparing for her arrival. Not a bad anniversary present!

The new princess will be fourth in the line of Succession, behind her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and big brother George, who turns two on July 22. Princess Charlotte is the first royal to be effected by new laws stating that her place in line for the throne cannot be overtaken by any

younger brothers. That doesn't help Prince Harry, however -- he's been bumped down to fifth in line.

How's that for girl power?

