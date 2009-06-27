LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A private funeral service will be held Tuesday for Farrah Fawcett at the Cathedral of Our lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

Church officials say the service is set for 4 p.m.

Fawcett died Thursday from a rare cancer. She was 62.

The actress, best known for her role in TV's "Charlie's Angels," chronicled her battle with cancer in a documentary called "Farrah's Story" that aired last month.