NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Hills" will no longer be alive with the drama of Lauren Conrad — at least, after the fifth season.

The producer of the MTV reality series confirms Conrad is leaving "The Hills," and that season five, premiering March 30, will be Conrad's final appearance.

Liz Gately says Conrad wants to move forward and lead a more private life. Gately plans to give the 23-year-old fashion designer a big send-off, and is evaluating how to continue with the show following Conrad's departure.

"The Hills," which debuted in 2006, has followed Conrad as she struggles with man problems, career drama and friendship fall outs.

MTV's cameras began rolling on Conrad when she was a high school student on "Laguna Beach" before graduating to "The Hills."