NEW YORK (AP) -- "Minsky's," the big, brash musical that opened last week in Los Angeles, is Broadway-bound, although there is more work ahead for the creators of the lavish show.

Its producers, Kevin McCollum and Bob Boyett, say a theater has not yet been booked for the $11 million musical but "Minsky's" will arrive by the end of the summer, or fall.

Reviews were mixed, particularly for the book of the show, which ends its California engagement March 1. But, according to McCollum and Boyett, the production team sits down next week to begin assessing what still needs to be done.