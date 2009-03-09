LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A computer expert who designed wiretapping software used by private investigator Anthony Pellicano has been sentenced in Los Angeles to 27 months in prison.

Forty-four-year-o ld Kevin Kachikian was allowed to remain free Monday on $100,000 bail pending an appeal.

Kachikian was convicted in May of conspiracy to commit wiretapping and possession or manufacture of a wiretapping device. He was acquitted of nine other charges.

Pellicano is serving a 15-year sentence after he was convicted of dozens of felony racketeering, conspiracy and wiretapping charges stemming from a scheme to illegally wiretap private phone conversations of celebrities, attorneys and others.

Prosecutors say Kachikian wrote the code for the "Telesleuth" program that recorded calls.