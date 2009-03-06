Entertainment Tonight

Breaking news: ET is first to receive the protective order issued by the court that limits Chris Brown's interactions with Rihanna, whose given name is Robyn Fenty.

The order filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday stipulates that Chris must not "harass, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), follow, stalk, molest, destroy or damage personal or real property, disturb the peace, keep under surveillance, or block movements of the protected persons named above," with Robyn Fenty listed as the protected person. View the document here.



The order expires on March 5, 2012 and also requires Chris to surrender or sell any licensed firearms within 24 hours. The order also prevents the teenage R&B star from attempting to dissuade witnesses from attending a hearing or testifying, or trying to "obtain the addresses or locations of protected persons or their family members, caretakers, or guardian unless good cause exists otherwise."

Another stipulation of the order states that the protected person -- Rihanna -- may record any prohibited communications made by the restrained person -- Chris.



Rihanna's attorney Donald Etra told ET Thursday, "Rihanna was ok with the so-called level one protective order, which orders Chris not to annoy, molest or harass her. And Rihanna believes that was totally sufficient."

In the order, Brown is listed as being six feet, two inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. Keep checking back here for more details on this developing story.

