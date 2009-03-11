NEW YORK (AP) -- Mandy Moore is a married woman.

Publicist Jillian Fowkes confirms the actress-singer and her fiance, rock musician Ryan Adams, quietly tied the knot Tuesday in Savannah, Ga. No further details were provided.

The 24-year-old Moore confirmed her engagement to Adams last month.

Moore started out as a squeaky-clean teen singer and later crossed into movies with featured roles in such films as "License to Wed," "A Walk to Remember," "Saved" and "American Dreamz."

Adams, who played in the band Whiskeytown during the 1990s before beginning his prolific solo career, is known for his song "New York, New York," which appeared on his album "Gold," released in 2001.