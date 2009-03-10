NEW YORK (AP) -- In a time of cost-cutting in the publishing industry, wallets opened wide for a long-awaited second novel.

Audrey Niffenegger's "Her Fearful Symmetry," her first book since the million-selling "The Time Traveler's Wife," has been acquired by Scribner and will be published in September, spokesman Brian Belfiglio said Tuesday.

The advance was at least $4 million, according to two publishing officials with knowledge of the negotiations. They declined to be named, saying they were not authorized to discuss financial details.

Virtually all of the major publishers had bid for the novel, the story of twin American girls who live near a cemetery in London. "Time Traveler's Wife," published by MacAdam/Cage, came out in 2003.

Scribner is an imprint of Simon & Schuster.