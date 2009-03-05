CHICAGO (AP) -- For the first time since their twins were given an overdose of blood thinner, Dennis Quaid and his wife have returned to the Los Angeles hospital that administered the drug for an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

Harpo Productions said in a release Thursday that Quaid and his wife, Kimberly, wanted to visit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to see what steps have been taken to ensure a similar mistake won't happen again.

The newborn twins were administered too much Heparin in November 2007. They recovered, and the Quaids settled with the hospital for $750,000 in December.

Quaid was accompanied by Winfrey's cameras as he entered the hospital saying, "Being here brings back a lot of memories, not all of them good."

The episode was filmed in February and will air Tuesday.