LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Documents show actor Dennis Quaid and his wife have agreed to a $500,000 settlement with a hospital that sickened his newborn twins with an overdose of blood thinner.

A petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in May shows the settlement will be divided evenly between the twins, Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has also agreed to provide free medical care for any issues arising from the Heparin overdose in November 2007.

The drug can be fatal to infants, but the Quaids and the hospital aren't aware of any lingering health issues with the twins.

A hospital spokeswoman says she did not have any information beyond what's in the public record.

The settlement was first reported Friday by celebrity gossip site TMZ.