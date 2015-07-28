NBC's gearing up for their next live musical extravaganza "The Wiz," and they've added some seasoned star power to the cast.

Oscar-nominated "Chicago" star Queen Latifah and GRAMMY-winning singer Mary J. Blige will be taking a stroll down the yellow brick road when "The Wiz" debuts in December.

NBC announced the big news on Tuesday, revealing that Latifah is set to star as the eponymous wizard who controls the keys to Emerald City.

PHOTOS: Role Call - Who Got Hired in Hollywood?

Meanwhile, Blige will star as Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, who has flying monkeys to do her bidding.

We simply cannot wait to see how NBC pulls off an army of flying monkeys!

"The Wiz," which is based on the classic L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, was first staged on Broadway in 1975, and went on to win seven Tony awards.

NEWS: NBC's Next Live Musical Is 'The Wiz'!

The work was further popularized by the 1978 film adaptation starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne, Nipsey Russell, and Richard Pryor.

NBC's live production of "The Wiz" is set to air Dec. 3.

WATCH: ET Flashback -- On Set With Queen Latifah for Her First Film, 1996's All-Female Heist 'Set It Off'

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Queen Latifah style profile

2015 Tony Awards

Mary J. Blige clears tax debt