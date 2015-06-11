Jackie Siegel, who just laid to rest her 18-year-old daughter Victoria, had an unexpected way of mourning.

On Wednesday, the star of the 2012 documentary "Queen of Versailles" was seen taking photos on her gold cell phone of her daughter's casket being loaded into the hearse. In her other hand, the 49-year-old wife of Westgate

Resorts founder David Siegel held another phone with a leopard-print case and a zebra-striped cup.

Victoria, the second oldest of the Siegel's eight children, was found unresponsive in her Florida home on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we ask you to respect our privacy during this tragic time and the loss of our beloved daughter, Victoria," Jackie wrote on her Facebook page following her daughter's death. "Thank you all for your prayer and for your support."

Jackie sent out another Facebook message on Wednesday in an attempt to shed some light on her child's death.

"The ex-girlfriend of Victoria's boyfriend used his phone to send cruel and hateful text messages using the boyfriend's phone," the message reads. "These messages were sent early on the morning of Victoria's death. These messages were clearly intended to hurt Victoria and while we cannot be sure may have affected her emotional state at a time when she was emotionally vulnerable."

The post also shares that the Siegels are starting the Victoria Siegel Foundation, which "will be dedicated to helping troubled teens with addiction issues, similar to the Betty Ford Clinic."

