HOUSTON (AP) -- Grammy-nominated singer Wayna has been arrested at a Houston airport after trying to get on a plane with a collapsible police baton that she uses while performing.

Wayna, whose real name is Woyneab Miraf Wondwossen, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon Wednesday.

Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said Thursday that security guards at the checkpoint at Bush International Airport discovered the 24-inch baton in her carry-on bag.

Wondwossen, 35, was transported to the Houston jail and posted $5,000 bond.

Wayna released her second album, "Higher Ground," in 2008. One of the songs on the album is "Billy Club," a ballad about police abuse, and Wondwossen twirls and points the baton when she performs the song live.