On Tuesday, Rachel Bilson became the latest big star to join Instagram, and on Thursday she gave her 21,000 followers a treat by sharing an adorable pic of matching adult and child-sized Star Wars sneakers.

It's a super cute shout out to both her young daughter Briar Rose and Briar's dad Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels.

The former Hart of Dixie star and her long-time love welcomed their daughter in November 2014, and have kept a relatively low profile since.

Bilson joined the ever-growing list of stars jumping on the Instagram bandwagon recently, including Mom star Anna Faris, comedy icon Betty White, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.