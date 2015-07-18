Are we really seeing this?

Rachel Bilson share a sweet photo of herself with boyfriend Hayden Christensen on Friday. That would be a rarity in itself, but the content of the pic is the biggest shot of all!

Fans of the longtime couple know public displays of affection hardly ever happen, so it comes as a happy surprise that the Heart of Dixie star Instagrammed the adorable photo of the couple locking lips.

Bilson, 33, and Christensen, 34, met in 2007 on the set of Jumper and got engaged in 2008. The two broke off their engagement in 2010, but reconciled just three months later. Last October, they welcomed daughter Briar Rose Christensen.

The proud parents prefer not to share photos of their daughter, but that doesn't mean they completely shy away from showing off a few precious moments on social media. Just last month, Bilson posted a photo of her baby's itty bitty "Star Wars" sneakers. In a nod to Daddy, the tiny shoes feature the face of Darth Vader. Christensen played Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who later becomes Darth Vader, in the Star Wars prequel movies.

Christensen will be seen next in the new thriller "American Heist," out July 24.