Are Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch really dating?

Rumors that the "True Detective" co-stars may be romantically involved surfaced earlier this month, and ET went straight to the source to get some answers.

"It's funny that the Internet likes to proclaim," McAdams told ET's Kevin Frazier at Monday's "Southpaw" junket.

WATCH: 12 Celebrity Couples Who Can't Ever Split Up or We'll Lose All Faith in Love

The 36-year-old actress admitted that dealing with stories about her dating life, especially when the Internet jumps on board, is "weird." (McAdams and Kitsch already have an Internet-approved couple name, "McKitsch.")

According to McAdams, just because a man and a woman are photographed together, doesn't necessarily mean they're a couple. Back in June, she and Kitsch were spotted dining together at Osteria Mozza in West Hollywood, fueling speculation that they were more than just friends.

"[It's the] weird, weird, bizarre, surreal side of it but I guess you just have to laugh at it at a certain point," she said, not exactly denying or confirming the rumors.

PHOTOS: The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2015

However, McAdams didn't give a straight answer when it came to her possible new relationship with Kitsch, with whom she has reportedly been friends "for years," the actress laughed off reports that the two are definitely an item.

"I'm like, 'Who are these people?'" the Canadian actress said. "How did they confirm that? I find it really confusing, but yeah, it's an odd little thing."

During the sit-down interview, McAdams also dished on her dramatic role on "True Detective," in which she plays Detective Antigone "Ani" Bezzerides, and the pressures of following the critically-acclaimed first season led by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses

"We had a little bit of a safety net in that it's completely different characters and a totally different story. I think [creator] Nic [Pizzolato] is doing something unique again with this season [being] different from the last," she told ET.

"Of course, there's going to be comparisons and of course, you want it to be just as good but I think it's a different beast this year. I appreciate that because if you hold on tight to the old format, you don't grow and it doesn't get to breathe. I admire that he took another leap this year," McAdams continued.

"Southpaw" is in theaters July 24. "True Detective" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Rachel McAdams still believes in true love

Rachel McAdams on costar hookups: It's too distracting

Taylor Kitsch: 10 things you need to know about the 'True Detective' star