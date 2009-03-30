Andre Benjamin, also known as Andre 3000 from the rap group Outkast, was arrested this weekend for speeding in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

The rapper was booked in his home state of Georgia for reportedly driving 109 mph -- 44 mph faster than the 65 mph speed limit.

Andre was taken to Henry County Jail where he took a mug shot (left) and posted $1,200 bail. He was later released.

