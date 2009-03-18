NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Rapper Lil Wayne must turn over financial records for his latest album to a folk singer who has accused him of copyright infringement.

On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Daniel Knowles III ordered the New Orleans rapper to hand over records about the sale of 2008's "Tha Carter III."

Karma-Ann Swanepoel claims in a federal lawsuit filed in May that Lil Wayne didn't have permission to sample her song "Once" in the track "I Feel Like Dying."

The lawsuit says Lil Wayne's record label, Cash Money Records, failed to negotiate a license to use Swanepoel's song before millions of people downloaded "I Feel Like Dying."