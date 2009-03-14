NEW YORK (AP) -- A rare copy of the first comic book featuring Superman has sold for $317,200 in an Internet auction.

It's one of the highest prices ever paid for a comic.

The winning bid for the 1938 edition of Action Comics No. 1 was submitted Friday evening by John Dolmayan, the drummer for the rock band System of a Down.

In addition to being a musician Dolmayan is a dealer of rare comic books. The auctioneers say he was acquiring the Superman comic on behalf of a client.

The auction site ComicConnect says the man who had owned the book purchased it in a secondhand store in the early 1950s when he was nine years old.

He paid 35 cents.