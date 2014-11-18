Raven Symone was such a peach as a child star, and now she has dyed her hair that very color.

In the holiday spirit, the 28-year-old actress decided to change up her look. She posted these pics of her blonde-orange 'do and hashtags "holiday pumpkin."

Clearly, orange hair don't care!

Whether this hue reminds you more of a pumpkin or a peach, this isn't the first bold hairstyle from Symone.

Just one month ago, she got colorful with her hair and definitely rivals singer Demi Lovato's notoriously changing hair colors! In this pic, she's just "chillin' in Chi town," and even the art behind her can't outshine the art of her hair. She says it took nine hours to create this "unicorn mane" of yarn and braids.

And of course, who can forget her gorgeous My Little Ponies locks from her epic Oprah Interview?!

The "That's So Raven" star explained on BET's "Just Keke" how her decision to color her hair stems from wanting to break out of the child star mold and image. "It's hard because people want to continue the brand, continue the look they created," she said. "But sometimes it doesn't always coincide with who you are as a person."

In October, Symone made headlines for when she told Oprah Winfrey she didn't want to be labeled as "gay" or "African American." At the time she said, "I'm tired of being labeled…I don't know what country in Africa I'm from, but I do know that my roots are in Louisiana. I'm an American and that's a colorless person."

While she says she's colorless, she's using her hair to prove that she really is that colorful "unicorn" she labels herself as.