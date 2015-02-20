Ray J has a sense of humor, and entered the Amber Rose vs. Kardashians battle in amusing fashion on Friday after Rose referenced his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian. On Instagram, he posted the famous moment in The Godfather Part III when Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) declares, “Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in!”

How did we get to this point? Let’s back up. Several days ago, Rose slammed the Kardashian family in an interview, calling Kim “fake” and saying Tyga should be ashamed for dating “baby” Kylie Jenner, who is 17 years old. Khloe Kardashian then attacked Rose, telling her to “stop talking” about the family and pointing out that Rose was a stripper when she was 15. Rose struck back, claiming she was just trying to support her family, much as Kim did when she and Ray J made their famous hardcore footage.

There was additional back-and-forth between Khloe and Rose, but things had calmed down as Rose went to Carnival in Trinidad. But on Friday, West reignited the war of words with a Power 105 “Breakfast Club” sit-down, during which he joked about Rose. “If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose, you know what I’m saying?” West told the hosts. He then called Rose dirty, declaring, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

At that point, Rose fired back on Twitter, writing, “Wait 30 showers? But Kim let RayJ nut on her…. Never mind.” She went on to blast West and the “Kartrashians.” But her tweet inspired Ray J’s Instagram video comparing himself to Michael Corleone, so maybe this has all been worth it?

