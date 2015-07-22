"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are expecting!

A source tells ET that Burruss is three months along.

Burruss recently spoke with E! News, sharing, "We're so thrilled to announce the news of our bundle of joy, it's a dream come true."

WATCH: 11 Celebrity Baby Bumps to Keep an Eye on This Summer

This is the couple's first child together. Burruss said that her daughter Riley and Tucker's daughter Kaela, their children from previous relationships, are excited about the new addition to the family.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer and reality star tied the knot with Tucker in April 2014.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Favorite pop culture housewives

'Real Housewives': Like or dislike?

'Real Housewives' cast highs and lows