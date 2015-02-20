Ahmad Givens, known as Real on the VH1 reality show “Real Chance of Love,” is dead after a long battle with cancer. He was 33. Givens’ brother and co-star Kamal Givens, known as Chance, confirmed the sad news on Saturday.

Chance wrote on Instagram, “Bye to my favorite guy in this whole world be in peace we love you forever bro I’ll see you one day soon we shall dance again in God’s kindom forever and ever bro words can’t describe my pain world pray for me!” He and his brother, who comprised the rap group The Stallionaires, were featured for two seasons on the VH1 dating series.

Real was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer in 2013, and recent months were filled with surgery and chemotherapy treatments. In December, he posted an Instagram photo of a huge surgical scar running down his abdomen, which Real referred to as his “battle wound.” At the time, he wrote, “Yesterday they took me off chemo completely cause none of it works anymore… I have about 4 clinical trials to choose from which look really promising… I don’t let this stuff bring me down, I just roll with the punches.”

Last month, things took a turn for the worse, and Real was bedridden in his final weeks. On January 9, he tweeted for the last time, thanking fans for their birthday wishes but admitting he wasn’t feeling well. He shared a heartbreaking of his mother and grandmother comforting him (see below). On Friday, according to Chance, Real began having speech and vision problems as his family visited. He died hours later.