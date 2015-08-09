Reba McEntire is keeping the faith.

After recently announcing she and her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, were separating, the country superstar says she's eager to see what the future holds -- and she's leaving it up to God to decide.

"I look forward to what's next. People always ask me, 'What are you going to do next?' Well, I dunno; God hasn't told me yet," McEntire said to Nash Country Weekly in her first interview since news of the split was made public. "God is my manager, my tour manager, my scheduler, everything, and He'll come up with the greatest things."

This line of reasoning is nothing new for the 60-year-old country crooner. In fact, during the interview, she said she's looking forward "to the unknown" and that some of her greatest successes, including her 2001 Broadway role in "Annie Get Your Gun" and her sitcom, "Reba," are owed to a higher power.

The "Fancy" singer isn't just grateful for God, however. She also acknowledged her loyal fan base for sticking by her through thick and thin. "I just appreciate all the fans' support and love that they've always given me," McEntire said. "We'll just continue to enjoy our music and time together as we always have."