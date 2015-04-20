What an honor!

Country icon Reba McEntire was presented with an ACM Milestone award by daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson, and the 60-year-old crooner opened up to ETonline about the emotional experience.

"We've been friends since 2002 when I first met her after she won the first American Idol," said Reba. "Now she's my daughter-in-law, so I just love her to pieces."

According to Reba, Kelly was actually pretty nervous about presenting the honor.

"She said, 'Why did you get me to do this?!'" recalled Reba. "I said, 'Because I wanted you to!'"

Reba also talked about performing her new single "Going Out Like That" in front of 70,000 people at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

"It was electifying!" Reba raved. "Man, you can't get that kind of publicity anywhere else. Only in Texas."

Congratulations, Reba! You totally rocked it.