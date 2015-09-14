Rebel Wilson is a single lady again.

The 35-year-old "Pitch Perfect" actress recently broke up with her boyfriend, fellow comedian Mickey Gooch Jr., ET can confirm.

"She ended it with him," a source tells ET. "They got to the point where they both realized the attraction really wasn't there anymore and they would be better off as friends. Rebel told him she didn't want to continue with the relationship if she didn't see it moving any further than where it is now -- and Mickey agreed."

Still, the source says the two ended on good terms and remain friends.

In July, Mickey Instagrammed this cozy selfie with Rebel. "When in Rome..... Go to #PARIS #nofilter," he wrote.

Rebel also wasn't shy about her relationship with Mickey in May, when she Instagrammed a picture of the two on a hockey date.

"#RangerDanger Let's go NY!" she wrote about the two wearing matching New York Rangers gear.

The now-exes also worked together on the upcoming romantic comedy, "How to Be Single," starring Rebel and Dakota Johnson, with Mickey cast as the character "Big Boy."

ET caught up with the lovable Australian actress in May, when she revealed that it actually took her five weeks to train for that now-infamous pants-splitting scene in "Pitch Perfect 2."