WASHINGTON (AP) -- Actor Robert Redford says he isn't long on patience, but consumer advocate Joan Claybrook helped him develop the virtue.

The celebrity and long-time environmental advocate was in Washington Tuesday night to honor Claybrook, who recently retired as head of the watchdog group Public Citizen.

Among the Washington stars that stopped by the gathering to honor Claybrook's 27 years of leadership were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. John McCain.

Redford honored Claybrook as a teacher, mentor and friend.

"She taught me the ropes of how to lobby and how to develop patience, which is not my virtue," Redford said. "I learned a great deal from her."

Redford told The Associated Press he met Claybrook in the early 1970s when he decided to get involved in advocacy work.

Claybrook, Redford and Public Citizen founder Ralph Nader dined at the same table during the 300-person event at the Sewall-Belmont House and Museum on Capitol Hill.