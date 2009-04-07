Entertainment Tonight.

Redmond O'Neal -- son of actors Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal -- has been charged with a felony count of bringing drugs onto jail property.

Redmond, 24, who was arrested on Sunday in the parking lot of a jail north of Los Angeles, is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday, according to the felony complaint obtained by ET.

In a separate case, Redmond was arrested in September of last year along with his father Ryan after drugs were allegedly found inside the family's Malibu home.