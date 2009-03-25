Entertainment Tonight.

Actor Ryan O'Neal's son Redmond has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in connection with his arrest along with his father last year.

Redmond, 24, entered the plea in a Malibu court on Wednesday while facing one felony count of methamphetamine possession, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of illegal possession of pepper spray, a court official told ET. His next court appearance has been set for May 14.

Ryan and Redmond were arrested on September 17 after drugs were allegedly found inside the family's Malibu home.

Ryan, 67, an Academy Award-nominated actor, pleaded guilty in January to possession of a controlled substance. He received deferred entry of judgment, which is an 18-month program, and his next court date is set for July 10.