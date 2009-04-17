LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge is giving the son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal one last chance to kick his drug habit.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Millington on Friday transferred two felony drug cases against Redmond O'Neal to a court that could send him to a stringent rehab program. But he sternly warned the 24-year-old that he if he fails at rehab — as he has at least three times before — he's going to prison.

O'Neal appeared in a jail jumpsuit and told Millington he was motivated by Fawcett's ailing health to stay clean. He said Fawcett weighs roughly 86 pounds and that he is ashamed of himself for recent relapses and his April 5 arrest on suspicion of taking heroin to a Los Angeles area jail facility.