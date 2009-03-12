DETROIT (AP) -- Motown star turned councilwoman Martha Reeves may get her wish yet — a free performance by Jay Leno in Detroit.

But that likely will be some time after a planned April 7 show at the Palace of Auburn Hills about 20 miles north of the city.

Reeves said Thursday that Leno indicated to her earlier in the day that he would consider a benefit in Detroit later in the year, The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reported.

Reeves had appeared outraged after Leno announced on Monday's "Tonight" show that he would give a free show at the Palace as part of his "comedy stimulus plan" for the unemployed in the Detroit area.

"He and I are longtime friends," The News quoted Reeves as saying. "I called him, and he said Detroit is his favorite place to visit."

Reeves was lead singer of Motown's Martha and the Vandellas during the 1960s. The group scored a number of hits, including "Dancing in the Streets."

Earlier this week, Leno told radio station WJR that he got Reeves' autograph when he was a student at Emerson College in Boston.

"I still have it. It's in my scrapbook," Leno said.

Reeves had asked Leno to do free show April 6 at Joe Louis Arena in downtown Detroit for out-of-work city residents, she said.

Leno has said the April 7 performance was for the entire area that has been hard hit by high unemployment: "It just kinda makes me laugh. It's that old no good deed goes unpunished."