NEW YORK (AP) -- The editor of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy's memoir says the book will come out this fall.

Jonathan Karp of the Twelve imprint at the Hachette Book Group USA, announced the release Wednesday during the annual meeting of the Association of American Publishers. Twelve spokesman Cary Goldstein said the book, titled "True Compass," would be listed in the publisher's fall catalog, out next month.

Kennedy, 77, has been working on his memoir while battling brain cancer. Goldstein declined to say whether he has completed the manuscript.