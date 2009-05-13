Looks like Rihanna isn't quite ready to sing about Chris Brown.

Her rep tells Usmagazine.com that's not her on "Silly Boy," an upbeat track Kanye West linked to on his blog on Monday.

Look back at Chris and Rihanna's happier days.

Lady Gaga was also touted as "featured" on the song, but her rep tells Us that's not true.

"This isn't them," her rep tells Us. "Total fake track."

Check out the day's hottest celeb photos.

Multiple outlets speculated Rihanna was singing about Brown, who was arrested in February for allegedly assaulting her.

Lyrics include, "Get out of my face...You had a good girl, but didn't know how to treat her...I don't want you no more...The only thing I want from you is for you to stay away."