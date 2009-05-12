NEW YORK (AP) -- Reality TV star Kate Gosselin says she isn't cheating on her husband, Jon, and calls the accusations disgusting and unthinkable.

Gosselin tells People magazine she's the target of tabloid lies romantically linking her with a bodyguard who frequently travels with the family. She's speaking out following recent reports that portrayed her as the victim of her husband's infidelity.

The Gosselins, along with their eight children, star on the TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which chronicles the challenges of raising a large family.

Jon Gosselin has denied reports of an affair with a 23-year-old schoolteacher.

———

On the Net:

http://tlc.discovery.com/tv/jon-and-kate/jon-and-kate.html