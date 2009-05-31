LONDON (AP) -- British media say that singer Susan Boyle has been taken to a clinic for treatment following her second-place finish in a talent competition.

The Sun newspaper reported that Boyle was admitted to the Priory Clinic in London a day after she finished behind a dance group in the "Britain's Got Talent" television show.

London police would not directly confirm the report, but said that doctors had been called to assist a woman under the Mental Health Act. Police said the woman had gone to a clinic voluntarily.

The television company talkbackThames said that Boyle was "exhausted and emotionally drained" and was taking a few days to rest and recover.