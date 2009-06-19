BOSTON (AP) -- Is she or isn't she?

People.com is reporting Gisele Bundchen is pregnant. Citing two anonymous sources, the report says Tom Brady's wife is due early next year.

Brady's mother, Galynn, told the Associated Press on Friday that she had no comment on the report. The supermodel's agent at IMG, Anne Nelson, told the AP that she doesn't comment on the personal lives of her clients.

Brady has a son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Late last month, the New England Patriots quarterback said Bundchen was not pregnant. "One is enough," Brady said on May 28. "I have dogs, and that's all I need."

RadarOnline.com previously had reported that Bundchen was telling friends she's pregnant.